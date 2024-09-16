Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Announces $0.20 Final Dividend

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
Embelton Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Embelton Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Embelton
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Moderna’s Recent Drop: 4 Reasons Bulls See Opportunity
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Undervalued Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Embelton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embelton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.