Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB) Announces $0.20 Final Dividend

Embelton Limited (ASX:EMB – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Embelton Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Embelton Company Profile

Embelton Limited engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of flooring product and services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Merchandising, Commercial/Contracting, and Manufacturing segments. It engages in the sale and installation of vibration control devices, building materials, industrial corks, rubber products, and metal fabrications.

