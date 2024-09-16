EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 44,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.