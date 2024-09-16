Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000.
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
