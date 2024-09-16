ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Trading Down 0.2 %

ENGGY stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

