Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $40.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

