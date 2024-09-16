Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.92

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 291757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Enel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enel SpA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

