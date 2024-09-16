Energi Hits Market Cap of $5.48 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 16th. Energi has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $472,383.11 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00040281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,815,495 coins and its circulating supply is 80,816,493 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.