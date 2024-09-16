enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
enGene Stock Performance
ENGN stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,947. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
