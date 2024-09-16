enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Short Interest Update

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,200 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

enGene Stock Performance

ENGN stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,947. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 42.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $299.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that enGene will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the second quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth about $17,095,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $10,441,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in enGene by 50.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGN shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

See Also

