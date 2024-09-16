Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $235.33 million and $11.62 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000080 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,835,419,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,717,405 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

