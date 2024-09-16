Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down to $16.73

Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.73, but opened at $15.82. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1,660 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Enlight Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENLT

Enlight Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.63.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enlight Renewable Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLT. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.