Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.67. 366,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,452,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

