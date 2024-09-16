EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Mizuho

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 323,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,466. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.06. EQT has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,896,000 after purchasing an additional 77,003 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in EQT by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of EQT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

