Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

