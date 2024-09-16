Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.32.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,637. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 887,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

