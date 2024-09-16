Ergo Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001176 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $52.67 million and approximately $307,071.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,804.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.10 or 0.00539932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.33 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00294586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030555 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00079565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,472,708 coins and its circulating supply is 77,473,620 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

