Ethena USDe (USDE) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $38.39 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000076 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ethena USDe Token Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,619,676,152 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,661,676,693.745782. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99877363 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $42,780,500.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

