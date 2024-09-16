Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $274.27 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion and $16.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,279.15 or 0.03945241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00040421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00011052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006826 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,339,716 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

