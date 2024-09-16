Evercore ISI Boosts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $17.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 77,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,377. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

