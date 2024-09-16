Evercore ISI Boosts JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Price Target to $17.00

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
Shares of JBGS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.22. 77,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,377. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.
JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter.
JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
