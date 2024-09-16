Evercore ISI Boosts W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Price Target to $66.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.58. 259,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

