Evercore ISI Increases National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $41.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 135,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $48.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4,195.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,567,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

