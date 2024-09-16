Evercore ISI Increases Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target to $22.00

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $106.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 66.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 661,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

