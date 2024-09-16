Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) vs. Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Critical Analysis

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evoke Pharma has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Evoke Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Evoke Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences and Evoke Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Evoke Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.54 million 2.42 -$4.14 million ($2.93) -1.36 Evoke Pharma $5.18 million 0.68 -$7.79 million ($1.83) -2.36

Xenetic Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evoke Pharma. Evoke Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Evoke Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -186.39% -51.05% -45.83% Evoke Pharma -86.74% -964.25% -66.09%

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Evoke Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Evoke Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults. The company markets its products to gastroenterologists, internal medicine specialists, primary care physicians, and select health care providers. Evoke Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.