Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 21300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Evotec Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

