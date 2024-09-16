Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.48

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 21300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.
Evotec Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.
Evotec Company Profile
Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evotec
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.