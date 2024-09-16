Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $1.45 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $297.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $300.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total value of $2,103,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,685.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,448 shares of company stock worth $15,445,930. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

