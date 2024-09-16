Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $28,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 217,159 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,416,000 after acquiring an additional 196,272 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66.
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
