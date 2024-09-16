Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 76,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIG opened at $36.38 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 12-month low of $32.43 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

ProShares Ultra Energy Profile

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

