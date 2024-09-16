Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

XOP opened at $128.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $124.12 and a one year high of $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.