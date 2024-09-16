Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Purchases Shares of 260 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $130.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.84.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

