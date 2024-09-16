Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $519.45 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $524.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $493.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.