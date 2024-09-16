Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance

Shares of FBYD traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.45. 9,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,075. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

