Financial Perspectives Inc Acquires Shares of 571 Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,680,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 180.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.51.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Analysts expect that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

