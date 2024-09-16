Financial Perspectives Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.7% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,545.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,771,000 after purchasing an additional 764,187 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 232,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares during the last quarter.

VDC stock opened at $220.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $220.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.86.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

