Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,109,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,746,000 after acquiring an additional 68,342 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

