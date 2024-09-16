Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 1,606 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $88.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

