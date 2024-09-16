Financial Perspectives Inc Raises Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 299.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,226,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 78,071 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $504,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.03). Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 107.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

