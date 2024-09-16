First Tin (LON:1SN) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.45

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10), with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.16 ($0.09).

First Tin Trading Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -744.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.58.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In related news, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,138,485.68). In other news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes bought 900,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,615.93). Also, insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,400,000 ($3,138,485.68). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,960,000 shares of company stock valued at $357,200,000 over the last 90 days. 49.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Tin

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

