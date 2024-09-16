First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDL. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 219,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $41.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

