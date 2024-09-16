First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.01

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 53817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.41.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,267,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 150.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 552,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 331,469 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 278,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,750,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

