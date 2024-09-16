FlatQube (QUBE) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and $992.07 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.08737569 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $626.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

