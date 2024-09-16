Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in August

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.71. Forterra has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

