Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,889,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the August 15th total of 4,491,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

Fortnox AB (publ) stock remained flat at $7.17 during trading hours on Monday. Fortnox AB has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Fortnox AB (publ) Company Profile

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

