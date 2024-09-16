Foundry Financial Group Inc. Buys 22,359 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $99.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

