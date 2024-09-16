Foundry Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $106.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

