Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.58

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03.
About Fukuoka Financial Group
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fukuoka Financial Group
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fukuoka Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.