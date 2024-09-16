Fund 1 Investments, Llc Acquires 2,507 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,772,436 shares in the company, valued at $49,821,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $42,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,560.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $21,595.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,667.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 14,300 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,799.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Tile Shop stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.40. 36,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $284.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after acquiring an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 5.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

