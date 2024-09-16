Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Update

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 18,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 million, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAIA

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.