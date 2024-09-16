GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $86.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

