Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Director Sells $63,173.25 in Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $63,173.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,825.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 69,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $447.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.09. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in Genie Energy by 11,831.6% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

