GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $892,841.22 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,357,800 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars.

