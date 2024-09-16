Genting Malaysia Berhad (GMALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on October 15th

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3279 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Price Performance
GMALY stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.
About Genting Malaysia Berhad
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Malaysia Berhad
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.